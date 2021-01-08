Bears-Saints Preview: Sean Payton 'Should Be Considered In National Coach Of The Year Conversations,' Says CBS's Tracy WolfsonThe Bears backed into the playoffs, but they'll have to face a Saints team that's kept winning despite injuries and COVID issues.

Patriots' Gunner Olszewski, Jake Bailey Named To AP All-Pro First Team; Matthew Slater Named To Second TeamThe news -- announced Friday -- had Bailey slotted in as the league's best punter and Olszewski as the league's best punt returner. Neither selection was a surprise.

Things Just Got A Lot Harder -- And Smaller -- For The Boston CelticsSmallball is returning to the Celtics starting lineup, because Brad Stevens doesn't really have any other options at the moment.

Win Or Lose, Tom Brady's Playoff Performance Changes Nothing About Patriots' DecisionWith a certain quarterback named Tom set to embark on the postseason for the 18th time in his ridiculous career, some lines are being drawn in the sand.

Three Celtics Face 7-Day Quarantine Due To 'Health & Safety Protocols'The Celtics frontcourt will be extremely shorthanded against the Wizards on Friday night. Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams have all been ruled out due to "Heath and Safety Protocols," and now face a seven-day quarantine.