DALTON N.H. (CBS) — The New Hampshire State Police Trooper who was shot and seriously hurt in the line of duty left the hospital Thursday. Matthew Merrill was shot during a traffic stop on Dec. 23 in Dalton, New Hampshire.

Merrill pulled over 45-year-old Mark Clermont and the two exchanged gunfire. When additional officers arrived at the scene, they found Clermont dead from a gunshot wound and Merrill was injured.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, Clermont was armed with a rifle and a handgun.

The New Hampshire Troopers Association created a fundraiser for Merrill and said in less than a week, they had exceeded their goal.

