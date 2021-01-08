Comments
SAUGUS (CBS) – The Kowloon in Saugus is not closing.
The owners assured customers they aren’t going anywhere with a message on Twitter early Friday morning to put an end to speculation surrounding their appearance at a planning board meeting.
To all our Friends and Fans pic.twitter.com/Pw07oCfBBp
— Kowloon Restaurant (@KowloonSaugus) January 8, 2021
They say they’re just getting some preliminary work done for potential future projects.
“There will be an end at some point… just not right now,” they wrote.
The Kowloon has been in business for 70 years.