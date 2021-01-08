BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty and running back James White have been selected as recipients of the 2020 Ed Block Courage Award. The award is given annually to NFL players who best exemplify the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a source of inspiration.
Both Patriots captains went through family hardships in 2020. McCourty and his wife, Michelle, suffered the loss of their daughter when their pregnancy resulted in a stillbirth at nearly eight months this past spring. White’s parents were involved in a motor vehicle accident in South Florida early in the 2020 season, an accident that took the life of White’s father. His mother was left in critical condition, but is now doing well.
McCourty started all 16 games for New England in 2020 and finished with 68 total tackles and two interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown in Week 2. White played in 14 games finished with 121 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and was second on the team with 49 receptions for 375 yards and one touchdown.
The duo joins the following Patriots as Ed Block Courage Award recipients: Julian Edelman (2019), Nate Ebner (2018), Matthew Slater (2017), Nate Solder (2016), Jerod Mayo (2015), Rob Gronkowski (2014), Sebastian Vollmer (2013), Logan Mankins (2012), Marcus Cannon (2011), Wes Welker (2010) and Tom Brady (2009).
The Ed Block Courage Award is named after Ed Block, a long-time head athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts and a respected humanitarian who was dedicated to helping children. Recipients are often players who have had to overcome devastating injuries or tragedies in their personal lives to return to top-level competition in the NFL.
McCourty, White and winners from the 31 other NFL teams will be honored at the 43rd Annual Ed Block Courage Awards Banquet later this year.