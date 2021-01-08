Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire authorities are asking the public for help as they continue to investigate the “untimely death” of 69-year-old Cynthia Halloran, who was found dead on the morning of Dec. 30, 2020 near a Manchester walking trail.
A 911 caller reported finding a body, later identified as Halloran, behind a field at the Youngsville baseball complex just after 7:30 a.m. The complex is near the parking lot for the Rockingham Rail Trail.
An autopsy was performed but the cause and manner of Halloran’s death have not yet been determined.
Police want to know where Halloran was before she died. They’re asking anyone who may have known her whereabouts between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. that morning to contact Manchester police.