BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics frontcourt could be extremely shorthanded against the Wizards on Friday night. Four Celtics players are questionable for the tilt due to health and safety protocols, including big men Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams.

Another one of Brad Stevens’ rotation players, Grant Williams, is also questionable, along with guard Carsen Edwards. All four players suited up and saw action in Wednesday’s win over the Miami Heat.

If Thompson and the Williams boys are out, it will mean a lot more playing time for Daniel Theis and potentially a Friday night appearance by Tacko Fall. Semi Ojeleye could also be in line for some big minutes if Boston’s smaller lineups.

“Heath and Safety Protocols” is the NBA’s way of defining COVID-19-related issues. Teams can’t be more specific than that for privacy reasons, but it could mean a player had a positive test or close contact with someone who tested positive.

The issue is somewhat concerning, considering the entire Celtics team just spent the last week together on a four-game road trip. It was also reported Thursday that four players in the NBA had tested positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 30.

The NBA won’t postpone a game unless a team has fewer than eight players available. So unless a number of additional Celtics are added to the list, Friday’s game will go on as planned.

On a brighter note, Celtics guard Javonte Green was not on the injury report for the first time since Dec. 30, missing the last five games due to those health and safety protocols. Guard Jeff Teague is also questionable with the sprained ankle that has cost him the past two games.

If Boston plays without the five players listed as questionable on Friday night, its bench will consist of only Green, Fall, Payton Pritchard and Tremont Waters.

The Celtics and the Wizards are set to tipoff at TD Garden shortly after 7:30 p.m., and we should know who will be suiting up and who won’t an hour or so prior.