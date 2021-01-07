BOSTON (CBS) — After draining the game-winning putback with 0.2 seconds left in Wednesday night’s game against the Heat, Payton Pritchard was on cloud nine. But in what is becoming a bit of a trend, a Celtics veteran made sure that the rookie’s head didn’t grow too large after such a performance.

For the second straight game, a Celtics veteran immediately went on social media to share an old video of Pritchard dancing. There sure seems to be an ample supply of those videos.

This time, it was Tristan Thompson sharing the post:

The video was strikingly similar to the one posted by Jaylen Brown after Monday night’s win over the Raptors.

Pritchard clearly had an affinity for The Running Man Challenge long before his NBA career began, and (un)fortunately for him, the internet never forgets.

His teammates had some fun in the comments section, leaving Pritchard with no option but to laugh.

Yet as long as those videos are going up after the rookie makes big contributions for the Celtics, he probably won’t mind enduring a little playful ribbing on social media.

With 8.3 points and 3.2 assists per game in his 23 minutes per night, Pritchard’s gained quite a bit of attention in rapid order thus far in his Boston career. That’s included plenty of attention from fans and teammates alike, leading to a burst of nicknames — “P Rabbit,” “Fast PP,” “8 Mile,” and “Dean Pritchard” among them — being applied to the 22-year-old. On the NBC Sports Boston postgame show, Pritchard was asked if he has a preference.

[Insert your favorite nickname of his here] spoke to @ChrisForsberg_ after his game-winning bucket #Celtics pic.twitter.com/F1cRMFFsZV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2021

“Oh man. You know, honestly, they’re all interesting. I don’t really got a favorite. I just laugh at every one of them,” Pritchard said. “They’re all kind of cool, got a little ring to ’em. So I’ll just roll with it.”

He’ll roll with the nicknames, and so long as he keeps coming up big on the floor, he’ll have to roll with the dance videos, too.