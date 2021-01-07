BOSTON (CBS) – When the mob breached security at the Capitol yesterday, people had to wonder: what happened to the usually strong Capitol police? And where were the Washington, D.C., police?

“That should have been the most heavily-defended place in the country at that time. And simply, it was not,” said Ed Davis, former Boston Police Commissioner and current WBZ Security Analyst.

Last summer, the streets of America were full of Black Lives Matter demonstrators. There were some clashes, but because the police presence was heavy, it was all kept pretty much controlled.

“No one can tell me that if that had been a Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol,” said President-elect Joe Biden.

What happened in D.C. will be analyzed for weeks. But some members of Boston’s black community say it’s simply a double standard.

“It’s there, a racial divide, how black people were treated. Law-abiding citizens protesting, legitimately, were abused and exploited, as opposed to the absolutely inconceivable violation of the rule of law with criminal conduct,” said Reverend Eugene Rivers of Boston.

Davis says there is a lot that needs to be looked over after Wednesday.

“Was it race? Was it lack of planning? Was it political interference? Those are the things that need to be reviewed,” said Davis.

President-elect Biden’s inauguration is less than two weeks away, and strict security plans will need to be put in place.