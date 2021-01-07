BOSTON (CBS) – Congress confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election early Thursday morning, hours after a riot at the U.S. Capitol left four people dead and Massachusetts lawmakers horrified.

President Donald Trump committed to an “orderly transition on January 20th” in a statement Thursday, less than a day after lawmakers were forced into hiding during the chaos caused by Trump supporters.

Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton shared a photo on Twitter showing the front door to the U.S. House of Representatives with what appeared to be bullet marks in the shattered glass.

This is the front door to the U.S. House of Representatives, The People’s House. pic.twitter.com/r7ZZkhn2bo — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 7, 2021

“This is truly appalling, it’s not something I ever imagined seeing here in our country, let alone experiencing as a United States Congressman,” Moulton said.

“They started to reach the steps in the Capitol, enter the building itself and once I saw them walking through Statuary Hall I knew we had, we had a real problem on our hands,” said newly elected Rep. Jake Auchincloss.

“Those are images that are going to be with us forever, seeing traitors to our country scale the outside of our building outside of the people’s house,” said Rep. Lori Trahan. “It was hard to watch and it’s not anything that I’m going to easily forget.”

“Make no mistake the violence we witnessed in this chamber today was the direct result of the poisonous lies that Donald Trump repeated again and again for more than two months. His words have consequences, our democracy has been grievously injured,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said early Thursday morning.

“We must recognize that Donald Trump is and will remain a danger to our constitution and our democracy,” said Sen. Ed Markey.

Markey added Trump should be removed from the presidency and barred from ever holding office again.