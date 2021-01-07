Bruins Pull Hilarious Brad Marchand Prank Before Naming Patrice Bergeron CaptainThe choice for the Bruins was obvious. That, however, didn't stop the team from pulling a fun little prank on Thursday.

Here's How Much Time You Should Spend Debating A Deshaun Watson Trade To PatriotsThe Texans are not trading their superstar quarterback. If they do, it won't be to the Patriots.

NFL Wild Card Playoffs AFC Picks: 'Steelers To Win This Rather Impressively,' Says CBS Pittsburgh's Bob PompeaniThe Browns end their playoff drought, but Steelers expected to move on, while Ravens look to avenge last year's playoff loss to the Titans.

Patrice Bergeron Named Captain Of Boston BruinsIt is official: Patrice Bergeron is now the captain of the Boston Bruins.

Tom Brady Attributes Chase Young's Call-Out To Ohio State-Michigan RivalryEvery defensive player in the NFL wants to put a hit on Tom Brady. The quarterback believes it's an even bigger desire for former Ohio State Buckeyes.