BOSTON (CBS) – Over the last week, Massachusetts has received just shy of 43,000 more doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
According to the latest state report on vaccines released Thursday, Massachusetts has received a total of 328,000 doses of the vaccine as of January 5.
Of those doses delivered, 139,895 first doses of the vaccine have been administered as of Thursday. A total of 1,213 second doses of the vaccine have also been administered.
This week’s total 49,184 first doses administered is up about 12-percent from the week before.