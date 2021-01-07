Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,136 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, a new one-day record for the state, and 71 more deaths in Massachusetts.
There were 108,412 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 7.83%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 393,188 while the total number of deaths is 12,634.
There are 2,386 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, which is a decrease of 30 since Wednesday. There are 455 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 81,604 active cases in Massachusetts.