BOSTON (CBS) – All 11 members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation are calling for President Trump to be removed from office.
“If the Republicans can jam through a Supreme Court nominee in historic time, we can do our job with impeachment,” said Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton.
The President’s own cabinet members have reportedly discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to have him declared unfit.
Democratic Congressman Bill Keating says it’s warranted.
“With 13 days left, there’s still opportunities galore for legal challenges,” Keating said. “You know how the president will use legal challenges to his advantage.”
Meanwhile, Democratic Congressman Jake Auchincloss says he has concerns about foreign policy and the transfer of power.
“He’s spiraling,” said Auchincloss. “And as he’s getting increasingly boxed in, he’s increasingly lashing out.”
MIT Political Science Professor Charles Stewart says the easiest course of action may be to simply ignore the President’s directives.
“Vice President [Mike] Pence was apparently involved in the negotiations and arrangements for the National Guard, so official Washington is in some ways, from what I can tell, just beginning to ignore President Trump,” he said. “Almost the same effect as removing him from office.”
