WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – Police released photographs showing dozens of persons of interest they are hoping to identify following riots on Capitol Hill Wednesday.
PHOTOS: Capitol Hill Riot Persons Of Interest
At least 52 people were arrested after an angry mob of rioters — many waving Trump flags or carrying Trump gear — breached the Capitol building. The incident unfolded while Congress counted electoral votes to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Four people died during the riot. Authorities said one woman was shot and killed by police and three people died from medical emergencies.
Among those arrested were David Ross, 33, of Massachusetts, and Thomas Gallgher of Bridgewater, New Hampshire.
Police are asking for the publics help identifying about two dozen people.
Photos were released of the suspects, who are wanted on charges that include unlawful entry and receiving stolen property.
Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the pictures is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.