BOSTON (CBS) – After months of speculation, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has been added to president-elect Joe Biden’s list of cabinet choices.

On Thursday, sources told CBS News that Biden plans to nominate Walsh as labor secretary and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo commerce secretary.

Walsh’s name had been floated as a potential choice for the position since November, though Walsh had declined to comment on the speculation.

“What I’ve been focused on quite honestly in the last nine months, in particular the last five days, is focusing on COVID-19 in the city of Boston,” Walsh said on Tuesday. “I’m going to stay focused on that.”

It is not yet known when Walsh could begin the confirmation process. The Democratic mayor is up for re-election in November.

If Walsh leaves office, Boston City Council President Kim Janey would become acting mayor.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was asked about the news Thursday and said he had not spoken to Walsh about the report.

“We obviously have had, for the past six years now, a really positive collaborative working relationship with Mayor Walsh and his team… Our ability to work together has made a big difference for the city,” said Baker. “If he does take this job, obviously we’ll wish him well and do everything we can to make sure that, in the midst of this difficult time, that we transition effectively and quickly and collaboratively.”