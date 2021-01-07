BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh condemned the riot on Capitol Hill, saying Donald Trump is “incapable” of leading as President of the United States and should be removed from office.
Chaos erupted at the Capitol Wednesday afternoon as Congress counted electoral votes, the largely ceremonial final step in affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. An angry mob of rioters — many waving Trump flags or carrying Trump gear — breached the building.
“While rioters were breaking windows, Congress was carrying out one of the most sacred actions of our democracy,” Walsh said during his Thursday news conference. “In many ways it certainly was not unexpected. Over the past four years, we’ve seen this anger and hatred heading towards a boiling point in our country. His entire presidency has proven him once again to be incapable of the leadership and the responsibilities of the Presidency of the United States of America.”
Walsh, like nearly the entire Massachusetts delegation, called on members of President Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would allow for the president to be removed from office.
“I absolutely believe that the President should be removed from office for what his actions were yesterday,” Walsh said. “I would encourage the Vice President and the cabinet to act immediately.”
The Democratic mayor said he does not anticipate any similar violence in Boston.
“In Boston we stand united and denouncing this violence,” said Walsh. “We must be better than this.”