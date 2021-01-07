BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh left City Hall without commenting on the day it was confirmed he is President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for Labor Secretary.

He also kept his cards close to the vest during his daily COVID briefing where he did sound a hopeful note about the incoming Biden administration.

“2021 can and should be a time for healing and will be a time for hope,” Walsh said.

Now he could be a part of it if confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Former Boston Mayor Ray Flynn said Walsh knows the policy and politics.

“Marty has a lot of experience, his whole family has been centered around working men and women,” said Flynn.

He cut his teeth in the labor movement, following in his father’s footsteps, becoming a union president, and now the person who will oversee federal labor laws. Longtime friend and President of the AFL-CIO Steve Tolman sees no one better for the job.

“To have a man come up through the ranks as a union member and serve as Secretary of Labor who absolutely understands the importance of having appropriate laws to work in America,” said Tolman.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Walsh is someone who knows how to collaborate and could be straight with him on any issue.

“Our ability to work together made a big difference for the city and surrounding environs,” he said.

City councilor Michelle Wu, who is now a candidate for Boston mayor, praised the selection in a race that is now surely wide open.

“This is a critical moment in our country for the labor movement. We need a partner at the federal level,” said Wu.

Those who know Walsh said it wasn’t an easy decision to leave what they call his dream job for the last seven years. But as a friend and supporter of Joe Biden, it was an offer hard to resist.

“In the final analysis it’s an honor to serve the country and an honor to the City of Boston that is really, really special,” said Flynn.