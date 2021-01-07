BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker called the riot at Capitol Hill “appalling, disgraceful, and depressing” and called it a “dark moment for our country.”
“The whole thing makes me sick,” said Baker.
The state’s Republican governor was critical of President Donald Trump’s response after rioters — many waving Trump flags or carrying Trump gear — breached the Capitol building.
“Yesterday’s riot was a dark moment for our country, made even more depressing by the President’s role leading up to it, and his wholly inadequate and appalling response to the violence,” Baker said. “His remarks during and after the travesty of the attack on the Capitol were disgraceful.”
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito called the events on Capitol Hill “a disgrace” and “horrifying.”
“President Trump’s tepid response and failure to condemn the actions of his supporters was shocking,” she said.
