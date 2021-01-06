Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The UMass basketball team was supposed to play George Washington in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night. That game has been postponed due to the current unrest in the Nation’s Capital and the 6 p.m. curfew issued by Washington officials.
The Minutemen are now heading back to Massachusetts. This marks their second straight game to be postponed after their Jan. 2 game against St. Louis was also postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests on the St. Louis basketball team.
The Atlantic 10 will work with both UMass and George Washington to reschedule Wednesday’s game at a later date.
UMass is 2-3 on the season, and is scheduled to play its next game on Jan. 9 when La Salle visits the Mullins Center.