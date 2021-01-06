BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts politicians are among those on lockdown Wednesday as protesters stormed Capitol Hill amid a chaotic scene in Washington D.C.

Live Coverage: Trump Supporters Storm Capitol As Police Declare Lockdown

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed barricades and confronted police outside the Capitol on Wednesday, shortly after Mr. Trump gave a speech once again falsely claiming to have won a second term.

Sessions of the House and Senate were abruptly recessed as the building was placed under lockdown.

“This is anarchy. This is an attempted coup. And it’s happening in America because of lawless lawmakers. That they are colleagues makes me embarrassed and sad for our country,” Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton tweeted.

This is anarchy. This is an attempted coup. And it’s happening in America because of lawless lawmakers. That they are colleagues makes me embarrassed and sad for our country. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 6, 2021

Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern tweeted from inside the House Chamber, saying “We will not be intimidated.”

“Stop calling them rioters or protesters. They are domestic terrorists,” tweeted McGovern.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan is among those sheltering in place Wednesday afternoon.

“Members of my staff and I are sheltering in place in the Capitol complex. We are safe and awaiting further direction from Capitol Police,” Trahan tweeted. “I am praying for the officers, members, staff and reporters who are in danger, and for our nation on this dark, dark day.”

Congressman Seth Moulton Reaction To Capitol Hill Protests

Sarah Groh, the campaign manager for Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, tweeted that she and Pressley are “currently safe.”

Sen. Ed Markey said “I and my staff are safe, sheltering in place, and following the guidance and protocols of Capitol Police.”

There’s a word for what is happening on the Senate and House floors – it’s called sedition. All these unfounded objections to state electors are seditious. They are nothing short of an insurrection against the established order of the Constitution and our democratic republic. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 6, 2021

Congressman RIchard Neal also tweeted that he and his staff are sheltering in place, “thankful that (Capitol Police) are keeping us safe during this violence.”

The Massachusetts GOP condemned the protesters Wednesday afternoon.

What's going on right now at the US Capitol is not what Republicanism is about. We are the party of law and order. Those individuals rioting and storming the halls of Congress must be prosecuted to fullest extent of the law. — MassGOP (@massgop) January 6, 2021

“What’s going on right now at the US Capitol is not what Republicanism is about. We are the party of law and order. Those individuals rioting and storming the halls of Congress must be prosecuted to fullest extent of the law,” MassGOP tweeted.

In an Interview with CBSN Boston, Moulton said “we will not let these domestic terrorists take our government away from us and from the American people.”

“This is truly appalling it’s not something I ever imagined seeing here in our country,” said Moulton, a Democrat. “This is unprecedented for our democracy, our country, here at home.”

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said she and her staff are safe, adding “we will not be stopped from doing our Constitutional duty.”

Newly elected Massachusetts Rep. Jake Auchincloss told CBSN Boston Wednesday is “a dark day for our democracy, and it’s an embarrassment,” but added “the institutions of our democracy are not going to be undermined by this mob.”