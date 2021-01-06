Bianca Smith Hopes To Inspire Other Women After Being Hired By Red SoxBianca Smith is set to make baseball history with the Boston Red Sox this season, becoming the first black woman to coach in professional baseball. She hopes that inspires other women and women of color who have dreamed of a career in baseball.

Julian Edelman Joins The Payton Pritchard Fan ClubThe Payton Pritchard fan club just keeps growing and growing, and Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is now a card-carrying member.

Nick Caserio Leaving Patriots To Become New General Manager Of Houston TexansAfter years of trying to pry Nick Caserio away from the New England Patriots, the Texans finally have their man.

Holy Cross, Boston University Basketball Teams Wear Masks; Crusaders WinIt is believed to be the first men’s college basketball game with both teams in masks.

Get Your First Glimpse Of Zdeno Chara On The Ice With Washington CapitalsAs a warning to anybody who's watched hockey for the past decade and a half ... this is quite strange to see.