(CBS/AP) — Sen. Mitt Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, says President Donald Trump’s election challenge has “disgraced the office of the presidency.”

Romney told reporters on Capitol Hill ahead of Wednesday’s joint session to confirm Joe Biden’s Electoral College win that he was certain of the outcome.

“I’m confident that we’ll proceed as the Constitution demands and tell our supporters the truth — whether or not they want to hear it,” Romney said.

Republican lawmakers are picking up Trump’s demands to challenge the results from several states. But they are not expected to have enough votes in Congress to change the results. Biden is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Romney said, “President Trump has disrespected the American voters, has dishonored the election system and has disgraced the office of the presidency.”

He called the “gambit” of the challenges in Congress “very disappointing.”

Romney has taken heat from Trump supporters since voting to convict the president on impeachment charges last year. On Tuesday night, video surfaced of Trump fans calling Romney a “traitor” on his flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C. Another video showed Romney being confronted before boarding his flight by a woman calling him a “joke” and a “disgusting shame” for not backing Trump. Romney urges the woman taking the video to wear a mask, as required by the airport.

“I wonder if he enjoyed his flight in last night,” Trump said at his rally near the White House on Wednesday.

