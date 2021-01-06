Tuukka Rask Opens Up About Leaving NHL Bubble For Family EmergencyWhen Tuukka Rask received a phone call that his daughter was not doing well at home, it was an easy decision to leave the NHL bubble in Toronto.

Adam Schefter Believes Cam Newton Could Get A 2-Year, $40-$50 Million Deal This OffseasonESPN's Adam Schefter says that Cam Newton returning to New England isn't out of the cards, but he also believes the quarterback could get a big payday from one team.

Report: Red Sox Showing 'Serious Interest' In RHP Jake OdorizziThe Red Sox are targeting several free agent pitchers this offseason. The latest one to hit the rumor mill has ties to Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.

Bianca Smith Hopes To Inspire Other Women After Being Hired By Red SoxBianca Smith is set to make baseball history with the Boston Red Sox this season, becoming the first Black woman to coach in professional baseball. She hopes that inspires other women and women of color who have dreamed of a career in baseball.

Julian Edelman Joins The Payton Pritchard Fan ClubThe Payton Pritchard fan club just keeps growing and growing, and Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is now a card-carrying member.