BOSTON (CBS) — The Payton Pritchard fan club just keeps growing and growing, and Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is now a card-carrying member.
Edelman took to Instagram on Tuesday night to heap some praise on the Celtics rookie, who just so happens to wear the same number as Edelman.
“My guy @PaytonPritch3 reppin the sticks! Keep it up bubs,” Edelman said in the post, which featured a photo of Pritchard on top of a picture of Edelman rocking a No. 11 Celtics jersey.
file this under “things you love to see”: pic.twitter.com/KG7p5F1bAi
— brianna pirre (@bsp_13) January 5, 2021
The next step for Jules would be to send Pritchard his own No. 11 Patriots jersey, which the receiver did for Kyrie Irving a few years back.
Pritchard has taken the NBA by storm and become an instant fan favorite in Boston, taking full advantage of his playing time with Kemba Walker on the mend. The rookie point guard has played in all eight of Boston’s games this season, averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds over 23.1 minutes. He looks poised and confident running the Boston offense, and is hitting 54 percent of his shots from the floor.