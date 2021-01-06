WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — As violent protesters breached the Capitol Building, WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller said they were enabled by “gross incompetence by law enforcement.”
Keller, who has been reporting from Washington, D.C. for the past week, said, “The local media was reporting a mounting level of law enforcement concern and concern in the mayor’s office here in Washington, about internet chatter in which white supremacist groups and others were vowing to come in for the pro-Trump demonstrations, heavily armed and look to become engaged in violence.”
Crowds illegally breaching the Capitol. Police scrambling to reassert control. House & Senate in lockdown. DC mayor imposes 6pm curfew. Quite the series finale to the Trump show. Hope no one gets killed.
— Jon Keller (@kelleratlarge) January 6, 2021
Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed barricades and confronted police outside the Capitol on Wednesday, shortly after Mr. Trump gave a speech once again falsely claiming to have won a second term.
Sessions of the House and Senate were abruptly recessed as the building was placed under lockdown.
“The Capitol – one of the most secure buildings in my experience in our country – was left us vulnerable to this terrorist assault,” Keller said. “There’s going to have to be some real explaining from all levels of law enforcement about exactly what the heck went on here.”