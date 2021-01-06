BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are targeting several free agent pitchers this offseason. The latest one to hit the rumor mill has ties to Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
The Red Sox are reportedly showing “serious interest” in Jake Odorizzi, a righty who was acquired by Tampa Bay in 2012 when Bloom was in the Rays front office. Odorizzi spent five seasons in Tampa with Bloom, and now the two could be reunited in Boston.
The 30-year-old has spent the last two seasons in Minnesota, and had a career year for the Twins in 2019. That season, Odorizzi posted a 15-7 record, a 3.51 ERA and struck out 178 batters over 159 innings, and earned the lone All-Star nod of his career.
A first-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008, Odorizzi is 62-56 with a 3.92 ERA and a 1.240 WHIP over nine seasons in the Majors.
What will it cost the Red Sox to land the righty? The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote Wednesday morning that Odorizzi is seeking a three-year deal worth between $36 million and $42 million.
Boston is looking to boost its starting rotation after it floundered in 2020, and has reportedly shown interest in a number of free agent arms this winter, including veterans Corey Kluber and J.A. Happ.