BOSTON (CBS) — After years of trying to pry Nick Caserio away from the New England Patriots, the Texans finally have their man. Houston has reportedly hired Caserio to be the franchise’s next general manager.
Caserio and the Texans met on Tuesday, and it didn’t take long for the two sides to reach an agreement, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It ends a 20-year run with the Patriots for Caserio, who also interviewed with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.
Joining the Texans reunites Caserio with Jack Easterby, the executive VP of Football Operations in Houston who served as the Patriots character coach for years before joining the Texans in 2019. Easterby tried to pry Caserio away from the Patriots ahead of the 2019 season, which prompted the Patriots to file tampering charges. They were later dropped by the Patriots.
Now Caserio is finally in Houston, and his first order is to find a new head coach.