BOSTON (CBS) – Flu activity is currently low in Massachusetts, a good sign as the state struggles like the rest of the country with the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the latest weekly flu report from the Department of Public Health, the percent of “influenza-like illness visits” to hospitals and outpatient facilities is at 1.11 percent. That’s lower than the previous two seasons in the same week. The percentage of hospitalizations is also lower than the last two flu seasons at this time.
The report said “all regions are reporting minimal influenza-like illness activity.”
Authorities have been worried that a flu surge during a COVID-19 surge would put an incredible strain on the health care system in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts health officials urged people to get flu shots in the fall to keep cases low. All students in the state are required to get a flu vaccine before the end of February.
Wearing masks is also likely a factor in slowing the spread of the virus. The CDC said flu season “peaks between December and February, but activity can last as late as May.”
Flu activity is also low nationally, according to the report.
