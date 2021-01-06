BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Protesters backing President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in violent clashes with police that force a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.
Former Boston Police Commissioner and WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis said he was “disgusted” with the “extremely troubling” developments in Washington, D.C.
“This is breathtaking in its scope; it’s our worst fear realized,” Davis said. “We’ve been watching a continual drumbeat over the last few months to activate people like this, and tragically it’s worked.”
Trump had urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s win. Several Republican lawmakers have backed his calls, despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.
Both chambers abruptly recessed as dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.
Davis, who led Boston police amid the marathon bombings and subsequent manhunt, said America looked like “a third world nation” on Wednesday.
“There needs to be decisive action here, and no one seems to have the wherewithal to clear what is our most sacred political structure in the United States,” he said. “This needs to be stopped.”
