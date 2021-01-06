BOSTON (CBS) – People in Boston are still trying to make sense of the violence they saw unfold at the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday. Many were sharing their emotions, while some marched in the streets of Boston.

“I think disappointing doesn’t begin to cut it, I think it’s terrifying, it’s heartbreaking,” said one Boston woman.

Heartbroken, disappointed and shocked are just some of the many emotional words people are using to describe how they feel seeing the Capitol Building swarmed.

Many are questioning how a mob of people could even make it inside the building.

“I think it’s crazy. I think it’s mind boggling. I didn’t even know that was possible to be able to go inside of the Capitol like that and honestly it’s scary,” said Niah Smith of Boston.

In Nubian Square protesters, held signs waved flags and expressed their frustration with Wednesday’s violence.

“There was a call tonight for us to be out here,” said Antuan Castro Del Rio of Watertown. “And we are here to say that we stand for democracy.”

Most are hoping people will put aside their political differences to now move forward as a nation.

“I think we can come together all as Americans and not be so divided and you know accept the results of the election,” said Owen Rathbone of Boston.

There was a sense of relief once people learned Wednesday that the Capitol Building was secure once again.