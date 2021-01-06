(CBS/CNN) — The last “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek are airing this week on WBZ-TV, including his final episode that will be broadcast Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Trebek, who died in November at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, filmed his last episodes in October. The final episode on Friday will include a special tribute to Trebek.

On Monday’s episode Trebek began by reminding viewers of his message around Thanksgiving in which he “asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives.”

“Now, today, a different kind of message: This is the season of giving,” he said. “I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones. But today, I’d like you to go one step further.”

Trebek went on to say, “I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of Covid-19.”

“People who are suffering through no fault of their own,” he said. “We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society. And if we all pitch in, just a little bit, we’re gonna get there.”

Current Jeopardy! champion Brayden Smith reflected on his time spent with Trebek.

“I just wanted to stay there as long as possible,” he said. “To finally be on stage with somebody that I’ve seen five nights a week every week for over a decade was really a dream come true.”

Several guest hosts including former champion Ken Jennings are set to start hosting next week.

