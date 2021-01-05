BOSTON (CBS) — Things may not be normal in America for quite some time, but at least one comfort is on the horizon for Bruins fans.
With the team hard at work at training camp six miles away, the crew over at TD Garden is getting the ice ready for the first Bruins home game since March 7.
They’ve got some time, as the Bruins won’t host a game until Jan. 21, after they’ve played two games in New Jersey and another on Long Island. Boston will return home for a Thursday night game against the Flyers on Jan. 21, kicking off a four-game homestand.
The TD Garden tweeted out a time-lapse video of the crew hard at work preparing the surface for the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners.
Ice 🧊 is in. First changeover of 2021! @celtics ⏩ @NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/ugv4atzyJs
— TD Garden (@tdgarden) January 5, 2021
The team then provided a closer look:
Such a beautiful sight. @tdgarden | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/IB5HV80Jzk
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 5, 2021
The Bruins haven’t skated on TD Garden ice since that March 7 game, when they lost in a fight-filled affair against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Boston played in one more game — in Philadelphia — after that before the league abruptly shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans won’t be allowed to attend games — at least to start the season — but seeing the Bruins back on home ice is sure to be a welcome sight around New England and beyond.