Get Your First Glimpse Of Zdeno Chara On The Ice With Washington CapitalsAs a warning to anybody who's watched hockey for the past decade and a half ... this is quite strange to see.

Patriots' 2021 Opponents Set: Tom Brady's Buccaneers To Visit FoxboroTom Brady is coming back to Foxboro. He'll just be on a different sideline.

WATCH: TD Garden Prepares Ice For First Bruins Home Game In 10 MonthsHere's a sight for sore eyes.

'It's Pretty Scary, Actually': Bruins Excited To See Full-Strength Brad Marchand In 2021Brad Marchand said that he's been playing at 80 percent for quite some time. Now that he's healthy, his teammates are feeling awfully excited about his potential.

Jayson Tatum On Playing In Front Of Fans Again: 'It Felt Great'While everything about a Raptors home game in Florida is bizarre, Monday night's game did mark the first time the Celtics have played in front of fans since last March.