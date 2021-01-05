BOSTON (CBS) — More people packed up and got out of Massachusetts last year than those who moved in, according to a new study from a moving company. The Bay State is No. 8 on United Van Lines’ “Most Moved From States In 2020” list.
About 57% of Massachusetts moves for the company were outbound according to the study.
New Jersey topped the list, followed by New York, Illinois, Connecticut and California.
“The Northeast region continues to see more residents leaving than moving in, with more than 60% of all moves within the Northeast U.S. being outbound moves,” United Van Lines said.
The coronavirus pandemic factored into many people’s decision to move, according to the study, and the northeast was hit especially hard early in 2020.
The study found that the Worcester-Fitchburg-Leominster region was among the top 20 metropolitan areas nationwide experiencing outbound migration – 64% of all moves there were outbound.
Early 2020 Census estimates found that while most of New England is seeing a population decline, New Hampshire is seeing modest gains.
