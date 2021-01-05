BOSTON (CBS) — The state will move forward with Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) testing this spring, but there will be changes to the duration and format to account for the coronavirus pandemic, Commissioner of Education Jeffrey C. Riley announced in a letter to Superintendents Tuesday.
The MCAS was canceled last year due to COVD-19.
“The sudden shift to remote learning last spring, and the continuation of hybrid/remote learning this school year has likely led to significant learning loss for students around the country. The extent of the learning loss in the Commonwealth is not yet known. The Department continues to believe the MCAS test is a crucial diagnostic tool to promote student success and educational equity,” said Riley’s letter.
“The MCAS tests will give Massachusetts educators and families critical insight into academic losses that need to be addressed this spring and summer, and data on which students and districts have been most impacted by the disruptions in schooling.”
Changes include:
- The test time will be reduced by half for grades three to eight. Students will only take a portion of the test in each subject. Through this session sampling approach, the “modified MCAS administration will preserve the validity and reliability of the test at the school, district, and state levels. When combined with other data points, this approach will provide meaningful diagnostic data at the individual student level.”
- The window for ACCESS testing, which looks at English language proficiency, has been extended until May 20. The window typically ends in February.
- Underperforming schools and districts will not be named to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
- The make-up MCAS administration window for 12th graders, scheduled to open on January 14, will be postponed. Members of the Class of 2021 who have not met the competency level in English, language arts, and mathematics, can take an approved course instead. Seniors can still take the MCAS can later this year and more opportunities for academic support will come in the spring and summer.
- The biology MCAS for ninth-graders can be offered in June and/or February.