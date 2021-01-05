BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to provide an update on coronavirus vaccinations in Massachusetts.
You can watch it live at 10 a.m. on CBSN Boston.
Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Baystate Health President and CEO Mark Keroack will join Baker for the update in Springfield.
The state announced this week that first responders will be able to receive their coronavirus vaccine starting Monday at various locations.
Also on Tuesday, Baker is scheduled to be joined by Sec. of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, Sec. of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta and other local leaders during an 11:30 a.m. event in Springfield.
At that event, the governor is expected to make an announcement relative to funding for internet connectivity and economic recovery from the COVID pandemic.