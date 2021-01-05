BOSTON (CBS) — Payton Pritchard’s NBA career is just eight games old, but the rookie already has himself a memorable performance.

Getting some extra run on Monday night with Marcus Smart out of the lineup, Pritchard shot the lights out, going 8-for-13 from the field and 2-for-4 from 3-point range en route to scoring 23 points off the bench in the Celtics’ 126-114 win over the Raptors. Pritchard was the Celtics’ second-leading scorer, behind only Jayson Tatum and his 40-point performance. Pritchard also had a team-high eight assists, making him the first Celtics rookie with 20 points and eight assists since Antoine Walker in 1997.

It was, obviously, a significant step for the 22-year-old rookie out of Oregon, whom Danny Ainge drafted with the 26th pick in November’s draft. But after the win, fifth-year budding star Jaylen Brown made sure to keep his new teammate grounded.

On his Instagram page, Brown shared an embarrassing video of a young Pritchard dancing — partially shirtless at times — in front of his refrigerator. Brown’s captain read, “Mood @paytonpritch3 🤣”

For those who aren’t up on old viral trends, Pritchard was doing the “Running Man Challenge,” which was popular back in 2016. Suffice it to say, a teenage Pritchard probably wasn’t thinking that an NBA teammate would be posting it to the world four-plus years later.

“I haven’t seen that video in a long time. That was from high school. Like, the beginning of high school, I believe. So obviously now that video’s gonna start going around, but I’ll have a little fun with it. I started laughing when I seen it. But yeah, he put it out there, so I’m gonna have to deal with it.”

As long as such posts come after 23-point, eight-assist nights, Pritchard probably won’t have too much trouble dealing with them.