BOSTON (CBS) — Zdeno Chara has worn the jersey of an NHL team other than the Bruins before. Two teams, and for four years each, in fact. The man has been around for a while.

But it has been a long, long, long time since Big Zee has worn anything but the black and gold when he has suited up for work.

That, of course, has now changed. The 14-year captain of the Bruins is gone, leaving the team to sign with the Washington Capitals after the Bruins could only promise him a reduced role for the season, during which he will turn 44 years old.

With a major change taking place in Boston comes a new era in Washington, as the Capitals welcomed their new defenseman onto the ice on Tuesday for the first time. (Chara had been quarantining since signing with his new team.)

And that arrival was captured on video. As a warning to anybody who’s watched hockey for the past decade and a half … this is quite strange to see.

BAH GAWD THAT'S ZDENO CHARA'S MUSIC! pic.twitter.com/OrUtQySTqA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 5, 2021

Bruins fans better get used to that image, too. With the temporary realignment forcing teams into schedules against the same seven opponents, the Bruins and Capitals will be facing off eight times in the upcoming condensed season.

The first meeting will come on Saturday, Jan. 30, with a rematch two days later. Both of those games will be played in the nation’s capital. Chara will make his first trip to Boston as a visitor since 2006 on Wednesday, March 3.