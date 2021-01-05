Comments (2)
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,178 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 63 more deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday. There were 59,718 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 8.57%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 379,633 while the total number of deaths is 12,464.
There are 2,428 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, which is an increase of 89 since Monday. There are 425 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 79,406 active cases in Massachusetts.
