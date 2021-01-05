SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — The general public will have access to Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines later this year. But given the opportunity to choose, is one better than the other?
Baystate Health President and CEO Mark Keroack answered that specific question at a news conference with Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday.
“It’s a coin flip. They are equally effective. Side effect profiles are similar. I really wouldn’t get hung up about that. I’d be thrilled to have a third or fourth in the pipeline as well, it’d speed up the whole process,” Keroack said.
“I think people should be perfectly happy with either one,” said Baker.
The governor compared the coronavirus vaccine to the flu shot. “My view would be I get a flu shot, I have absolutely no idea who manufactures the flu shot,” he said. “There are federal guidelines this is operating under.”
Baker also pointed out that two other vaccines, from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, could become available, leading to even more options.