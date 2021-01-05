BOSTON (CBS) – Former Boston Sports Clubs members now have until January 21st to file a claim against the company, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday.
Many members said they were wrongfully charged or had trouble cancelling their membership after Boston Sports Clubs parent company, Town Sports International, filed for bankruptcy on September 14.
The fitness chain, which includes more than two dozen locations in Massachusetts, ran into trouble soon after the pandemic forced them to close March 16. Healey opened an investigation when dozens of members complained the club continued to charge them during the shutdown.
Boston Sports Clubs remained closed until early July, then some closed again without warning.
Healey received more than 2,000 consumer complaints from people who couldn’t cancel their memberships after reaching out to the company through multiple avenues. Some said they were still charged after receiving a cancellation notice. She filed a lawsuit in November.
“If you are a member that was wrongfully charged or had trouble cancelling between Sept. 14-Nov. 30, you have the right to file a claim for a refund,” Healey tweeted.
