By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Walpole news

WALPOLE (CBS) — A driver was seriously hurt in a horrific crash in Walpole late Monday morning.

The driver, who has not been identified, was heading down School Street when the car crashed into steel beams that were being hauled on a flatbed truck.

Police shut down part of School Street after the crash Monday. (Photo credit: Walpole Police)

The driver was rushed to the hospital on a medical rescue helicopter.

A crash on School Street in Walpole (WBZ-TV)

School Street was closed from East Street to Kendall Street. Police asked drivers to seek alternative routes.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

