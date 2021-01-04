Comments
WALPOLE (CBS) — A driver was seriously hurt in a horrific crash in Walpole late Monday morning.
The driver, who has not been identified, was heading down School Street when the car crashed into steel beams that were being hauled on a flatbed truck.
The driver was rushed to the hospital on a medical rescue helicopter.
School Street was closed from East Street to Kendall Street. Police asked drivers to seek alternative routes.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.