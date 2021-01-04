BOSTON (CBS) — The Providence Bruins will be playing in the upcoming AHL season. They won’t, however, be in their normal home.
The AHL announced on Monday that the P-Bruins — the minor league affiliate of the Boston Bruins — will be playing their home games at the New England Sports Center in Marlboro, Mass.
The Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, where the P-Bruins normally play, is being used as a COVID-19 test site seven days a week, making AHL games not possible in the facility.
The New England Sports Center — which has eight rinks — is not a facility that would typically be considered to host professional hockey games, but with no fans allowed to attend, the unique 2021 season will have a quirky home for the P-Bruins.
The Providence Bruins will participate in the Atlantic Division, along with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Hartford Wolf Pack.
The Springfield Thunderbirds — the AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues — were one of three AHL teams to opt ouf of the season, and they will return in the 2021-22 season.