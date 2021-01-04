By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The 2020 season is over for the Patriots much sooner than anyone in New England is used to. With the season coming to an end at the conclusion of the regular season, the Patriots will now shift focus toward toward building a winner in 2021.

It’s a good thing they have a little extra time, because the Patriots have a lot of work to do this offseason. The team has 22 unrestricted free agents, which is a pretty big number considering the team trots out 53 players on Sunday.

New England is out of the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and racked up more losses than wins for the first time since 2000, so changes are coming. They have yet another decision to make at quarterback, but that isn’t all Bill Belichick and company have on their plates. With so many free agents, there could be some tough choices made down at Patriot Place this offseason.

Here’s a quick look at New England’s 22 unrestricted free agents:

David Andrews, C

Justin Bethel, CB/ST

Terrence Brooks, S

Adam Butler, DT

Rex Burkhead, RB

Damiere Byrd, WR

Shilique Calhoun, LB

Brandon Copeland, LB

Carl Davis, DT

Cody Davis, S

James Ferentz, OL

Nick Folk, K

Jermaine Eluemunor, OL

Lawrence Guy, DT

Brian Hoyer, QB

Marcus Martin, G

Jason McCourty, CB

Cam Newton, QB

John Simon, DE

Joe Thuney, G

Deatrich Wise, DE

James White, RB

It was reported Sunday morning that the Patriots will part ways with Cam Newton, a report (or discussion, apparently) that Belichick shot down after Sunday’s win. But whether Newton is back or not, chances are the Patriots will be looking for a new quarterback this offseason, which will command most of the attention.

But the team has some other big names to deal with, highlighted by David Andrews, Adam Butler, Rex Burkhead, Lawrence Guy, Joe Thuney, Deatrich Wise and James White. Those are the most intriguing names on the free agency list, and there is some real potential that some key names won’t be back.

Andrews has been the anchor of the offensive line since he was signed as an undrafted free agent, so expect him to be back. But Thuney will likely cash in on the open market after the Pats hit him with the franchise tag last season, so he is likely gone.

On the defensive line, Guy will likely be the team’s priority. He’s been a great fit since his arrival and with a lack of depth up front, the Patriots may go above and beyond to bring Guy back. But chances are that both Butler and Wise won’t be back, with other teams likely willing to pay them more than New England.

It’s unclear if Burkhead will be ready to go for the start of the season after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11. But he is a favorite of Bill Belichick and re-worked his contract ahead of last season, so he could be back on a team-friendly deal.

And while it’s hard to imagine White playing anywhere else, there’s a chance the pass-catching back could be elsewhere next season. It was a tough year for White, who lost his father in a car accident early in the season. He may opt to play closer to his mother in Florida, and we know of a quarterback he had a pretty good working relationship with who is having some fun in Tampa Bay.

The Patriots also have two restricted free agents: Cornerback J.C. Jackson and recently signed defensive back Dee Virgin. It will be interesting to see how the Patriots handle Jackson after the young corner had a career year with nine interceptions. He could be in line to replace Stephon Gilmore atop the depth chart should the Patriots move on from the former Defensive Player of the Year, but he may have to wait a year before really cashing in on the open market.