Here's How Tom Brady's Season Compared To Every 43-Year-Old Quarterback EverCompared to his own career, Tom Brady played rather well in 2020. And compared to everyone else who's tried to play at that age? It's really no comparison.

Staying Or Going? Patriots Have 22 Unrestricted Free Agents This OffseasonIt's a good thing the Patriots have some extra time this offseason, because the team has a lot of work to do to build a winner in 2021.

Report: Panthers Request Permission To Talk With Nick Caserio About GM OpeningWith the regular season over, it's now poaching season for other NFL teams. And one team has already come knocking for Bill Belichick's right-hand man: Director of player personnel Nick Caserio.

Patriots Will Pick 15th Overall In 2021 NFL DraftIf you're looking for any silver linings from the 2020 Patriots season, at least the team will be picking higher than it's used to when draft time comes around.

Bill Belichick Scoffs At Report That Cam Newton Is Done With PatriotsIt was reported that the Patriots and Cam Newton would be parting ways after the 2020 season. Bill Belichick is scoffing at that report.