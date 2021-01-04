Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on coronavirus in Massachusetts.
You can watch it live at 12:30 p.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders will join Baker for the update at the State House.
Massachusetts reported 3,110 new COVID cases and 105 additional deaths on Sunday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 371,097 while the total number of deaths is 12,341.