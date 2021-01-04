READING (CBS) — The town of Reading canceled youth sports for the winter to try to cut the spread of coronavirus, but the move brought out dozens of protesters on Sunday.
Demonstrators said the kids need an outlet to channel their energy and the COVID risk from sports is relatively low.
“What’s really sad is that we’ve got a lot of other towns right around us that are playing hockey,” said resident Steve Sullivan. “They’ve chosen their team, they have schedules, and they’re playing hockey right now and our kids are sitting at home. That’s not fair to our kids.
The town said they are putting the health of citizens above all other concerns.
Insterstate youth hockey across New England and New Jersey has been prohibited through the end of January.