Comments (2)
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,358 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 60 more deaths in Massachusetts on Monday. There were 15,196 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 8.50%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 375,455 while the total number of deaths is 12,401.
There are 2,339 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday. There are 423 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 81,449 active cases in Massachusetts.
NEWS FLASH: All will recover. NEWS FLASH: All cases, but 100, do not have a higher education. Why is this being ignored, you JERKS at WBZ; aka, CBS Boston? You damned jerks.
See truth above.