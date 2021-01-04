BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday bashed some of his fellow Republicans who are planning to object to President-Elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win. A joint session of Congress will count and certify Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
At least 12 Republican senators and more than 100 GOP representatives have said they will challenge electoral votes in key states, claiming there was widespread voter fraud despite a lack of evidence. Baker says Biden “won the election fair and square.”
CBS News: Where GOP Senators Stand On Objecting To Electoral College Votes
“I think the noise and accusations and commentary about challenging this or that is an affront to democracy and to the voice of the people,” Baker said at a news conference. “It’s my hope that these initiatives fail and the electors do the right thing.”
Baker said Washington should be focused on the orderly transition the nation “desperately” needs amid the surging coronavirus pandemic and the push to administer vaccines.
“Where our colleagues at the federal level should be focusing their time and their attention is doing everything they possibly can to make sure that every vulnerable American, every health care worker, every long term care resident, every long term care staff member, and everybody else gets access to those two doses,” Baker said.
Baker, a frequent Trump critic, did not vote for the president or Biden in the election. In the days after the election, Baker slammed “baseless” claims about voter fraud and said it was “wildly inappropriate” to delay the transition.