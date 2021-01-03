By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is 43 years old, several years older than the expiration date for just about every quarterback in football history. Based on his 2020 performance, you’d never know it.

The quarterback added to that reality on Sunday, when he threw a touchdown pass to Chris Godwin on the opening drive of the Buccaneers’ game vs. the Falcons.

The touchdown was Brady’s 37th of the season. That’s a significant number, because Brady has only thrown more touchdowns in a season twice in his Hall of Fame/GOAT-worthy career.

Brady, of course, threw 50 touchdowns in the famed 2007 undefeated regular season with the Patriots. His second-best mark was at 39 touchdowns from his 2011 season with the Patriots.

At the point of Sunday’s touchdown, Brady’s TD-to-INT ratio wasn’t quite as impressive as it was in those two seasons. In 2007, Brady threw 50 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. In 2011, Brady threw 39 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, which is more comparable to this year’s marks of 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The 37th touchdown of Brady’s season separated the 2020 campaign from a three-way tie for the third-best single-season mark in his career, along with 2010 (36 TDs, 4 INTs, unanimous MVP) and 2015 (36 TDs, 7 INTs).

Brady would have had touchdown No. 38 on the Bucs’ second drive, but Mike Evans dropped the pass while simultaneously suffering an apparent knee injury.

Here’s the Mike Evans injury. Slipped on some shoddy turf. pic.twitter.com/dsg7ZbtPAv — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 3, 2021

Brady threw incomplete on a screen on the next play and then threw it away on third down, settling for a Buccaneers field goal to give the home team a 10-3 lead.

Brady did get that second touchdown of the day on the Bucs’ next drive, connecting with Antonio Brown — who may have cut directly in front of an open Scotty Miller in the back corner of the end zone — for a 25-yard score to give Tampa a 17-7 lead.

That touchdown gave Brady 38 on the year, just one shy of that second-best single-season mark.

Brady is obviously not an MVP candidate in 2020, but he entered the final day of the season ranked fourth in touchdown passes and fifth in passing yards. For an old man who dealt with the Patriots — his only employer for 20 years — giving up on him a year ago, turning in one of the better statistical seasons in his ridiculously successful career certainly can be considered an accomplishment.