BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,110 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 105 more deaths in Massachusetts on Sunday. There were 44,831 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 8.42%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 371,097 while the total number of deaths is 12,341.
There are 2,291 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, an increase of 11 since Saturday. There are 416 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 79,261 active cases in Massachusetts.