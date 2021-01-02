FRANKLIN (CBS) — Smiling from ear to ear under his masks, 90-year-old Frank Liotta got a birthday surprise he will never forget: on Saturday, Franklin Police followed by friends and family held a drive-along birthday party for him outside his home.
“I just never knew I had this many friends. I enjoyed life to this point and continue to enjoy it. As long as you have friends, you can live long,” Liotta said.
Liotta has certainly lived life to the fullest. The U.S. Navy Veteran and is also a member of the Franklin Elks Post-2136. He’s heavily involved with the Massachusetts Veterans Association and regularly visits hospitals, playing bingo and other games, supplying clothes, food, and gifts.
His daughter Cheri Tusia was brought to tears by Saturday’s event. “He’s given so much back. He needed it,” she said.
It’s clear from the outpouring of love that Frank means a lot to this community. His family said he’s donated more than half a million dollars to his community because he loves to see people smile.
“I like to see people happy and by doing it, it makes me happy,” Liotta said.
As sirens, balloons and horns filled Southgate Road, “I thought the police were going to take me in,” Liotta laughed.
He is looking forward to 2021 and returning to the Elks Lodge, which he misses.