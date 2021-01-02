Paul Westphal, Former Celtic And Naismith Basketball Hall Of Famer, Dies At Age 70Paul Westphal, a Hall of Famer guard who played with Boston in the 1970s and helped them win a championship in 1974, passed away on Saturday.

Grant's 24 Points Lead Pistons Past Celtics For 1st WinJeremi Grant scored 24 points and Derrick Rose added 17 as the Detroit Pistons won their first game of the season, beating the Boston Celtics 96-93 on Friday night.

Patriots-Jets Week 17 PredictionsThe 6-9 Patriots have to host a meaningless game against the 2-13 New York Jets on Sunday. Here's how the WBZ crew sees this one playing out.

Introspective Cam Newton Puts A Bow On 2020: 'I'm A Tough S.O.B., Bruh'"2020, man I'm about to sign, seal, I'm about to tie this year up, put a big knot on it. I can buy every single lock, key and throw away all of them. I don't want to see no part of 2020, but it made me a better person. That, I do believe."

Report: Bruins To Play Flyers Outdoors In Lake Tahoe In FebruaryThe ongoing pandemic is not stopping the NHL from hosting multiple outdoor games in the upcoming shortened season.