BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 8,542 new confirmed COVID cases and 79 additional deaths in Massachusetts over the past two days on Saturday. The numbers are from 12 a.m. on Thursday through 11:59 p.m. on Friday since there was no report on New Year’s Day.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 367,987 while the total number of deaths is 12,236.
There are an estimated 79,092 active cases in Massachusetts.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 8.67%.
There were 101,394 total new tests between Friday and Saturday.
There are 2,280 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, an increase of nine from Thursday. There are 412 patients currently in intensive care.
